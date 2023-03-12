(Okmulgee, OK - March 2, 2023) - First National Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of two exceptional individuals to key leadership positions within the bank. Jared Cable, previously the Tulsa Market President, has been promoted to bank President. In his new role, Jared will oversee all aspects of the bank and continue to focus on the expansion into the Tulsa market, bank growth plans, marketing, loan portfolio management, and facilities. Terry Costanza, previously EVP of Operations and Compliance, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Terry will be responsible for the bank’s operations, customer service, new product development and implementation, policies, and procedures in her new role. CEO Kyle Powell adds, “both Jared and Terry have a wealth of experience in the banking industry and have been instrumental to our success. We are fortunate to have them in these positions and look forward to their leadership in the future”. At First National Bank &Trust, we remain committed to our communities. Our leadership team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers and the communities in which we operate.