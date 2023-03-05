Barrow & Grimm, P.C. is pleased to announce the following changes:

James R. Hicks has moved from an Of Counsel role to the position of Common Shareholder. Mr. Hicks is the immediate past President of the Oklahoma Bar Association, having served the organization as President in 2022. He concentrates his practice in business and construction related litigation, while also representing clients in other civil litigation matters. Mr. Hicks received the American Bar Association’s First Place Award of Achievement for Service to the Public in 1994, the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Outstanding Young Lawyer award in 1995, the Tulsa County Bar Association’s Outstanding Young Lawyer award in 1993, and the Tulsa County Bar Association’s President’s Award in 1992. Mr. Hicks was awarded the Bishop’s Cross by Episcopal Bishop of Oklahoma in 2021. Mr. Hicks has been selected to the Oklahoma Super Lawyers list from 2009-2022, and has been an AV Preeminent Rated Lawyer for the last seventeen years. Mr. Hicks was voted by the readers of Oklahoma Magazine as Best Attorney in the 2011 and 2012“Best of the Best” editions.

Anne S. Maguire has been promoted to Common Shareholder. Ms. Maguire joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and practicing briefly with another prestigious firm in Tulsa. Ms. Maguire focuses her practice on business law, trust and estate litigation, real estate, and estate planning. She regularly counsels businesses and individuals on contract negotiations, real estate transactions, and trust administration and other related matters.

John S. Wolfe has been promoted to Preferred Shareholder. Mr. Wolfe joined the firm in 2016 and is a 2014 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, and a 2015 graduate of the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law tax LLM program. Mr. Wolfe focuses his practice on corporate law, estate planning, real estate, and tax. He regularly counsels entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors on business formation and succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, contract negotiation and real estate transactions.

Emily B. Kosmider has been promoted to Preferred Shareholder. Ms. Kosmider joined the firm in 2019 after graduating with honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2014. Ms. Kosmider is a trial lawyer whose state and federal litigation practice areas include construction law, as well as all areas of general civil and business litigation.

Melissa A. Bell has been promoted to Member. Ms. Bell joined the firm in 2019. After graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2013, Ms. Bell began her practice at the Law Office of Karen L. Carmichael & Associates. Ms. Bell primarily focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, and probate and guardianship matters.

Dillon J. Hollingsworth has been promoted to Member. Mr. Hollingsworth joined the firm in 2019, after graduating from the University of Oklahoma in the same year. Mr. Hollingsworth’s practice includes general civil litigation, with a focus on business and real estate law, and corporate transactional services. Mr. Hollingsworth also provides regulatory and corporate guidance to a wide range of medical marijuana commercial licensees.

