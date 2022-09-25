Business People: J. Christopher Davis and Jon Cartledge, Crowe & Dunlevy

Davis, Cartledge join Crowe & Dunlevy

Attorneys will serve as directors in Tulsa office

Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce the addition of J. Christopher Davis and Jon Cartledge as attorneys in the firm’s Tulsa office.

Davis joins the firm as a shareholder and director. He represents clients as a member of the firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Litigation &Trial, and Product Liability Practice Groups.

With more than 27 years of experience in the courtroom, Davis represents businesses and individuals throughout Oklahoma in state and federal courts, serving as lead counsel in catastrophic loss and bet-the-company cases regarding corporate tort and IP related matters. A seasoned litigator and mediator, Davis is regularly sought-after for his formidable courtroom presence as Oklahoma’s only active paraplegic trial attorney.

A former federal law clerk, Davis has an active presence in multiple federal court venues including serving as an Adjunct Settlement Conference Judge, a member of the Committee on Local Rules and Court Operations, and a former member of the Admissions and Grievances Committee for the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Davis received his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He graduated cum laude from Oral Roberts University (ORU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, and holds a Master of Arts in Biblical Literature as well as a Master of Education in Applied Linguistics from ORU.

A firm director, Cartledge is a member of the Appellate, Insurance, Litigation &Trial, and Product Liability Practice Groups. His practice focuses on legal research and brief writing as well as preparing oral arguments at the trial and appellate court levels.

Cartledge has more than two decades of trial experience representing clients in state and federal courts on matters regarding civil and commercial litigation including multimillion dollar tort litigation, insurance defense, and intellectual property. He also has particular experience serving as lead counsel in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases involving the oil and gas industry.

He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law graduating as the salutatorian. He completed his undergraduate degree at Oral Roberts University where he graduated summa cum laude.

About Crowe & Dunlevy

For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our 30 practice groups ,we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.

