Business People: Heather Robison, Susan Dick Financial Services LLC

HEATHER ROBISON NAMED TO FORBES’ LIST OF TOP NEXT-GEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Bartlesville, OK – Heather Robison, Financial advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® professional, of Susan Dick Financial Services LLC located at 330 S Johnstone Avenue was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online on August 3, 2022.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors who are considered are under 40, have a minimum of four years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The research summary (as of August 2022) included: 35,465 nominations for all rankings, based on thresholds, 19,986 invited to complete online survey, 14,892 telephone interviews, 3,038 in-person interviews at advisors’ location, 1,357 virtual interviews and 3,513 individuals considered and 1,000 individuals won the Next-Gen ranking. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement and may not be representative of an individual client’s experience. For more information and complete details on methodology, go to shookresearch.com

Heather Robison, who joined Raymond James in 2008, has more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. Heather works closely with clients to develop customized retirement and estate plans through a detailed process: understand, design, implement, and review. Her recommendations are made solely in the interest of providing the highest value and benefit to clients.

To reach Heather Robison or the advisors at Susan Dick Financial Services LLC, more information can be found at www.SusanDickFinancial.com or by calling 918-336-5400.

About Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,600 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.13 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

© 2022 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

© 2022 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Susan Dick Financial Services LLC is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

