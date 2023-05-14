Security Bank, a locally-owned financial institution committed to preserving the community banking culture, is pleased to announce employee promotions. “It is most rewarding to announce these promotions from within the organization, to recognize their talent and success of performance with excellence,” said Security Bank CEO Dawne Stafford.

Gil Eacret and Scott Wilson, Senior Commercial Lenders, have been promoted to Executive Vice Presidents. Gil has been with Security Bank for 20 years and is a member of the Board of Directors. He serves on the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and Loan Committee and is a member of the Bishop Kelley High School Finance Committee. Scott Wilson has worked at Security Bank for 18 years and is also a member of the Board of Directors. Scott is an advocate for Make-A-Wish and serves on their Golf Tournament Board of Directors.

Stephanie Riggs is promoted to Chief Financial Officer. She has been with Security Bank for one year. She is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of experience. In her new role, she will be leading the financial activities of the bank and recommending improvements to ensure the integrity of our financial information. Stephanie is an advocate and volunteer for Junior Achievement and teaching financial literacy.

Mary Bieser, Human Resources Officer, is promoted to Senior Vice President. She has been with Security Bank for 15 years and serves in HR, assisting management and employees in reaching their goals and building a cohesive team by promoting employee engagement and advancement. She supports several local organizations, including Parkinson’s Foundation, City Year, Signature Symphony, Make-a-Wish and John 3:16 Mission.

Shelley Shaw has been named Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. She has been with Security Bank for 12 years and specializes in SBA loans and complex commercial transactions. In her new role, she will help with new processes to improve our efficiencies and technology. In the community, she is active in her church and has been heavily involved in Broken Arrow Public Schools. She supports Make-A-Wish and helps with the DVIS angel tree.

