Business People: Gena Strathman, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

  • Updated
gstrathman.jpg

Gena Strathman has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank’s mortgage lending team as a residential loan officer. With nearly three decades of experience as a lending specialist, Gena understands the needs of homebuyers. She combines knowledge gained through nationwide mortgage loan origination with a comprehensive understanding of the Tulsa and Pryor housing markets to connect her clients to the right home financing for their situations. Backed by an in-house processing team, Gena stands ready to serve from application to closing.

