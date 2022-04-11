Business People: Gena Strathman, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

Gena Strathman has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank’s mortgage lending team as a residential loan officer. With nearly three decades of experience as a lending specialist, Gena understands the needs of homebuyers. She combines knowledge gained through nationwide mortgage loan origination with a comprehensive understanding of the Tulsa and Pryor housing markets to connect her clients to the right home financing for their situations. Backed by an in-house processing team, Gena stands ready to serve from application to closing.
