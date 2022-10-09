Business People: Garry M. Gaskins, II, Donald A. Lepp & Samuel T. Black; Drummond Law

Drummond Law, PLLC is pleased to announce Garry M. Gaskins, II as the new president, following Gentner Drummond’s election as the Republican Party’s nominee for Oklahoma Attorney General. “Garry is a remarkably skilled attorney and strategic leader. I have every confidence that he is the right person to maintain Drummond Law’s unmatched reputation for legal advocacy,” said Drummond.

As President, Mr. Gaskins is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the firm. Mr. Gaskins originally joined Drummond Law, PLLC as an associate in 2008, and his practice focuses on banking, real estate, employment, construction, and complex civil litigation. “I’m humbled to succeed my mentor and friend as president of the firm,” said Gaskins. “I look forward to continuing Gentner’s legacy of creating a top tier law firm.” With Mr. Gaskins’ elevation, Drummond Law has named Donald A. Lepp as Managing Attorney. Mr. Lepp has been with Drummond Law since 2011. As Managing Attorney, Mr. Lepp will continue with his practice, focused primarily on civil litigation.

Drummond Law is also pleased to announce that Samuel Black has joined the firm as an associate. Mr. Black received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Oklahoma in 2016 and his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 2021, where he received American Jurisprudence Awards in First Amendment and Torts II. His practice focuses on banking, employment, oil and gas, and complex civil litigation.

