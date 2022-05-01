Business People: Floyd Goode, TTCU Federal Credit Union

In his role as CLO, Goode will be responsible for proposing, initiating and overseeing all loan programs provided by TTCU and its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Integrity Title. He will ensure that lending activities of the organization meet the needs of its members, comply with organizational policies and regulations and achieve lending goals.

Goode brings more than 20 years’ lending experience to his new role. He has held several senior positions at TTCU, having most recently served as Vice President of Lending. He is a member of the African American Credit Union Coalition and an attendee of the African American Leadership Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Tulsa where he also played football and was awarded the Ultimate Student Athlete Award Winner for Excelling the Classroom and Sports.