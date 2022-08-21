Business People: Evon Markum, ASM Global Tulsa

Evon Markum, ASM Global Tulsa BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center

ASM Global who operates the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center has named Evon Markum as their new Community Relations Manager. Markum will be responsible for developing strategies and programs to make positive contributions to the Tulsa community. Her role will include expanding the ASM Global Acts platform, which elevates the company’s commitment to protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities with the intent to make a difference in the community.

“Evon is a community-driven individual committed to helping corporations, charities and communities work together to help those in need.” said ASM Global - Tulsa Vice President & General Manager Bryan Crowe. “We’re very excited to add her to our team to better support our Tulsa community.”

Markum served as the Volunteer Coordinator of the Parker County Health Foundation “Pink Luncheon” for more than 16 years. The Pink Luncheon raised over $1.5M, helping to provide underserved patients with free health screenings and other needed services. Markum has been a member of the United Nations-sanctioned club “ZONTA” for over 17 years. The Zonta Club Empowers women worldwide through service and advocacy. Standing up for women’s rights, equality, and education, while also providing local scholarships.

In addition, Markum has also served on the Congressional Hispanic Advisory Council for more than 14 years. The Hispanic Advisory Council’s mission is to advise Congressional Members on substantive policy and quality of life issues affecting the Hispanic Community. The council offered solutions to health care, urban revitalization, education, and border security.

