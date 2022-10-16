Business People: Evan Tipton, Regent Bank

TULSA, OK,OCT. 5 - Regent Bank has chosen Tulsa insurance expert and business leader Evan Tipton as the president of its insurance brokerage.

Regent Insurance specializes in commercial property/casualty insurance, bonds and employee health plans, and Tipton has broad management experience and a history of successful entrepreneurship in the insurance industry.

In 2018 Tipton started his own agency, the New Fire Group, with a focus on commercial risk management, employee benefits, and property casualty insurance. Previously, he helped found an independent insurance brokerage that specialized in Tribal insurance that was later acquired by a global insurance brokerage. Before this, Tipton served as Chief of Staff for NORDAM’s Vice Chairman and COO, Hastings Siegfried.

Tipton believes his diverse industry experience will help Regent Bank better serve their clients, providing convenience and continuity across key service lines.

“We will be able to provide a broader scope of expertise and amore holistic business consultation than a stand-alone brokerage,” Tipton said. “Being embedded inside the bank will allow us to provide meaningful integration for both insurance and banking clients.”

“Regent Bank Chairman and CEO Sean Kouplen has created a truly unique company culture. We couldn’t have designed a better banking partner, and we are looking forward to many shared successes,” said Tipton.

Tipton is a multi-generational Oklahoman and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. He resides in Tulsa with his wife, Cassie, and daughter, Waite.

Tipton has a lengthy resume of giving back to the community, having served in leadership and board positions for groups such as Oklahoma State and Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Community Foundation, Philbrook Museum of Art, Boy Scouts of America and Tulsa Tough, amongst others. Tipton has been recognized for his professional and personal contributions with awards from the Journal Record, Tulsa World and Oklahoma Magazine. Tipton is a member of the Oklahoma State University, Spears School of Business Hall of Fame, and he is also an Eagle Scout.

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender. Insurance products are not FDIC insured.

