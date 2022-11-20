Business People: Evan Jewsbury, Tulsa Community College

Evan Jewsbury joined Tulsa Community College as the new Chief Human Resources Officer earlier this year, overseeing all HR functions including Benefits & Compensation; Employee Training & Development; Employment, Records & Employee Engagement.

With his role, he’s prioritized increasing the level of internal customer service for more than 1,800 employees as well as balancing high priority projects surrounding compensation, benefits, training, recruitment, and wellness. Additionally, he serves as an integral member of the President's Cabinet providing strategic leadership, planning and organizational effectiveness in all areas of HR.

Jewsbury most recently served as CHRO at Missouri Southern State University and HR Director at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University, master’s degree from Pittsburg State University and holds a Professional Human Resources certification.

