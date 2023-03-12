Doyle’s extensive banking career spans 51 years, with executive positions held at numerous leading banks across Oklahoma.
“Doyle’s decades of experience in the financial services industry fits perfectly with First Oklahoma’s culture of quality growth and outstanding customer service,”said TomBennett III, President and CEO of First Oklahoma Bank. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing bank family and partner with us to continue building relationships that improve the economic well-being of all our stakeholders.”
Doyle received degrees from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University and Central State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
