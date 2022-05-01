Tulsa, Okla. (Apr. 22, 2022) – Doug Childress has been promoted to assistant vice president by Arvest Bank’s credit card division. Childress has 16 years of industry experience and currently serves as the regional merchant sales manager for the division. As such, he leads the merchant services sales team in Oklahoma, Greater Kansas City and Joplin, Mo., ensuring alignment and consistency is in the delivery of merchant services solutions, among other responsibilities.
Business People: Doug Childress, Arvest Bank
