Business People: David Lamb, MapleMark Bank

David Lamb has been named EVP, Oklahoma Market Executive, and Director of Tribal Nations Banking at MapleMark Bank. Lamb will lead MapleMark’s Oklahoma operations including oversight of corporate banking, private banking, and specialized lending teams. He will play an important role on MapleMark’s executive team, where he will contribute to the bank’s overall strategic direction.

David is passionate about serving the Tribal Nations community and is a fixture of the Tribal Nations business community.

“My primary goal of serving and developing long-standing relationships is shared with MapleMark Bank,” says Lamb. “We are a growing institution with the focus, resources and technologies to meet the needs of organizations in commercial and industrial segments, Tribal Nation enterprises and other specialty niche businesses.” Lamb also adds, “It’s exciting to be a part of this flourishing institution and add to their growth trajectory. I appreciate the opportunity to continue serving Tribal Nations as a trusted advisor in Indian Country, ready to assist with their short- and long-term financing needs and economic development goals.”

David brings to MapleMark decades of experience in middle market banking and public and corporate accounting. He is proficient in complex credit structures, commercial loan syndications, asset-based lending, M&A transactions, and credit risk management. He has served in various community leadership positions and on various boards, including Special Olympics of Oklahoma, Volunteers of America, and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce Resource Campaign & Advisory Board. David’s work-life balance has included raising four active children with his wife of nearly 30 years, as he coached, supported and attended countless games, recitals, and other competitions. He also finds great joy spending his free time with a fly rod in hand on a river or stream!

Welcome to MapleMark, David!

