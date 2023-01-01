Business People: David G. Graves, Jeffrey L. Wilson, Parker H. Foster, Teak Hull & Blair W. Will; Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of five new attorneys.

David G. Graves joins the Tulsa office as a Shareholder after more than 30 years assisting clients in the areas of medical malpractice, insurance defense and business litigation. During his career, he has received favorable results for his clients in more than 20 trials.

Jeffrey L. Wilson, Parker H. Foster, and Teak Hull join the Tulsa office as Special Counsel. Wilson, Hull and Foster bring a wide variety of skills and, along with Graves, a combined 90+ years of experience in areas including health care, litigation, labor and employment, medical malpractice, insurance defense and business litigation.

Blair W. Will, Of Counsel, joins the Denver office after more than two decades of experience specializing in real estate development, state and federal environmental review, general business, tribal law and offshore/marine matters.

“We are excited to welcome five experienced attorneys into our practice,” said Steve Ray, managing partner for Hall Estill. “They each will make great contributions to our firm and deliver expanded capabilities to serve our clients.”

Tulsa Office

David G. Graves, Shareholder, earned his J.D. from Washington & Lee University School of Law in 1991. His areas of focus include medical malpractice, insurance defense and business litigation.

Jeffrey L. Wilson, Special Counsel, earned his J.D., with distinction, from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1986. His areas of focus include health care and medical malpractice.

Parker H. Foster, Special Counsel, earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2007. His areas of focus include medical malpractice defense, civil litigation and labor and employment matters.

Teak Hull, Special Counsel, earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2012. His areas of focus are in civil litigation and medical malpractice matters.

Denver Office

Blair W. Will, Of Counsel, earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2000. His areas of focus include real estate development, industrial projects, state and federal environmental review, permitting and compliance and general business matters.

