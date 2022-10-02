Business People: Daran Tucker, Financial Planning Resources

Financial Planning Resources is honored to announce that Daran Tucker, LPL Investment Advisor Representative, ChFC has passed the CFP® board exam and is now a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. The CFP® certification has been the standard of excellence for financial planners. CFP professionals have met extensive training and experience requirements and commit to CFP Board’s ethical standards that require them to put their clients’ interests first.
CFP® professionals take a holistic, personalized approach to bring all the pieces of a client’s financial life together. As part of the CFP® certification, CFP® professionals also have made a commitment to CFP Board to act as a fiduciary when providing financial advice to a client.
