Business People: Dan Newberry, TTCU Federal Credit Union

TTCU Federal Credit Union announces the promotion of Dan Newberry as its EVP/Chief Operations Officer (COO).
In his role as COO, Newberry will direct and coordinate full scope of operational activities of the credit union including branching, facilities, lending, loss mitigation and TTCU’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Integrity Title and Closing.
Newberry brings more than 20 years’ experience to his new role. He has held several senior positions at TTCU, having most recently served as Chief Lending Officer. Prior to working at TTCU, Newberry was the President of Homeland Federal Mortgage. Newberry also served in the Oklahoma State Senate, acting as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee for 10 years. He earned a diploma of Charismatic Ministry and a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with a focus on Leadership and Organizational Management from Oral Roberts University and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.