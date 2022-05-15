Business People: Dan Newberry, TTCU Federal Credit Union

Newberry brings more than 20 years’ experience to his new role. He has held several senior positions at TTCU, having most recently served as Chief Lending Officer. Prior to working at TTCU, Newberry was the President of Homeland Federal Mortgage. Newberry also served in the Oklahoma State Senate, acting as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee for 10 years. He earned a diploma of Charismatic Ministry and a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with a focus on Leadership and Organizational Management from Oral Roberts University and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.