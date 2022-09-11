Business People: Courtney Bru, Bill Freudenrich & Garry L. Keele II; McAfee & Taft

A total of 128 attorneys from McAfee & Taft, including 31 from the firm’s Tulsa office, were selected by their peers for inclusion in the recently released 2022 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Named to the Best Lawyers list are Tulsa attorneys Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, Craig Buchan, Brita Cantrell, Mary Quinn Cooper, Jessica Dickerson, Bill Freudenrich, Chuck Greenough, Stephen Hetrick, Robert Joyce, Garry Keele, Bill Leach, Ron Little, Kathy Neal, Charlie Plumb, Andrew Richardson, Michael F. Smith, Robert Spoo, Kirk Turner and Harold Zuckerman, as well as first-time honoree Jessica John Bowman.

Tulsa attorneys named to the companion list of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are Judy Burdg, Jake Crawford, Emalie Foster, Will Holland, Harrison Kosmider, Hayley Blair Myers, Will Silvia, and Anna Wolfe, as well as first-time honorees Dru Prosser and Tim Spencer.

Best Lawyers also named 14 McAfee & Taft attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in 16 legal categories. Attorneys named as 2023 “Tulsa Lawyers of the Year” are Courtney Bru for employment law-management, Bill Freudenrich for employee benefits law, and Garry L.Keele II for environmental law.

