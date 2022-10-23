Business People: Connor M. Andreen, Mason B. McMillan, Sarah E. Sadler, Hilary Hewitt Price, John P. “Jack” Slay & Grace Bratvold Bolt; Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of six new associates.

“We welcome the unique skill sets and dedication each of these new associates brings to the firm,” said Stephen Ray, managing partner for Hall Estill. “They are great additions to the Hall Estill team.”

New Associates in Tulsa

Connor M. Andreen earned his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May. He joins the firm’s commercial litigation and bankruptcy, restructuring and creditor-rights practices.

Mason B. McMillan earned his J.D., with highest honors, from the University o fTulsa College of Law in May. He joins the firm’s energy litigation practice.

Sarah E. Sadler earned her J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Tulsa College of Law in May. She joins the firm’s trusts and estates litigation practice.

New Associates in Oklahoma City

Hilary Hewitt Price earned her J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in May. She joins the firm’s litigation practice.

John P. “Jack” Slay earned his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. He joins the firm’s transactional practice.

New Associate in Denver

Grace Bratvold Bolt earned her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in May. She joins the firm’s litigation practice.

