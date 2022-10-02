Business People: Collin Walke, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of Collin Walke as Special Counsel in the Oklahoma City office. Walke will be developing and leading the firm’s Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice.

“We welcome the unique skill set and dedication Collin brings to our practice and clients,” says Steve Ray, managing partner for Hall Estill. “Collin’s experience in cybersecurity and data privacy law, along with his extensive community involvement, makes him a perfect addition to our team.”

Walke primarily practices in the cybersecurity and data privacy, litigation, healthcare and general corporate areas. Prior to joining the firm, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives (2016-2022) as the State Representative for House District 87. While in the House, he authored comprehensive “opt-in” data privacy legislation to ensure consumer data privacy. He earned his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.