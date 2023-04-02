Selser Schaefer Architects announces the addition of Clark Todd Gollotte as Program Manager. Gollotte brings more than two decades of architecture experience ranging from retail and prototype development to healthcare and community projects spanning various industries and locations across the country.

“We are excited to welcome Clark Todd to our incredibly talented team,” said Shane Aaron, partner at Selser Schaefer Architects, “His wide range of project experience and dedication to people-first design makes him a great addition.”

He is a registered architect in Oklahoma and Georgia, is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), has received certificates from the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), National Council of Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ), and an Accreditation from Evidence- Based Design (EDAC). He received his Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Interior Architecture degrees from Auburn University, where his thesis work was completed with the Rural Studio.

