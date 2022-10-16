Business People: Charlie Pilkington, Regent Bank

BARTLESVILLE,OK, OCT. 5 - Charlie Pilkington has been named the new market president of Regent Bank in Bartlesville.

Pilkington has 30 years experience in banking and business, and has been with Regent Bank for the past five years, focusing on loans and fostering deposit management banking relationships.

“Our top core value at Regent Bank is ‘Show you Care,’ and Bartlesville and its nonprofit community is the perfect match of our core values and the people we serve,” Pilkington said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead such a caring bank and to assist our many customers here.”

Born in Tulsa and raised in Sand Springs, Pilkington has been married for 25 years to his wife Sarita, and the two have four children and five rescue dogs. Pilkington serves on the executive board of the Bartlesville Salvation Army, the Veterans Connect Organization, and Rotary. He is an advocate for Bartlesville Chamber, and he leads the Bartlesville Referral Network.

Pilkington served for five years in the U.S. Air Force, flying with an air crew on more than 300 sorties through the Berlin air corridors in East Germany. During the Gulf War, Pilkington provided support for air rescue missions in Northern Iraq as part of Operation Desert Storm.

