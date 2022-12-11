 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business People: Charles Stuart, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

Charles Stuart

Veteran banker Charles Stuart has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank as Tulsa market president. In this role he oversees commercial banking and lending operations in Tulsa and Pryor, including a team of commercial bankers, lenders and portfolio managers. Stuart’s successful banking career has spanned more than three decades and included positions with national and regional institutions.He has worked as a commercial banker, business banking team leader and banking center president. Additionally, he owned and operated his own business, giving him crucial insight into cultivating a growing, privately owned company.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.  

