Business People: Carol Morgan Wirth and Sarah McLaughlin, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce the following new hires.

Carol Morgan Wirth is Chief Operating Officer. Carol will be responsible for the development of Vast Banks corporate operations, executing on strategic initiatives to drive new organizational capabilities and ensuring continued strong financial performance.

Carol has over 30 years of business and operational leadership experience in IT, finance, and healthcare. Prior to accepting this position, she served as General Partner at Edward Jones, established a coaching and leadership development practice and served in several leadership capacities for publicly and privately held organizations. Carol earned her Bachelor of Science in Business and Management Information Systems through the University of Missouri, in addition to holding several coaching certifications and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Carol brings operational leadership experience and a proven track record of success in quality and the project management areas of IT, which will be invaluable in meeting the bank’s goals and objectives.

Sarah McLaughlin is Chief Human Resources Officer at Vast Bank. Sarah brings with her over twenty years of human resource and leadership development expertise as an HR leader, business owner and consultant. She leads, designs, coaches and consults on all HR full-life cycle competencies. Certified in and utilizing the combined 150 years of research and science from Ken Blanchard’s SLII, Wiley Everything DiSC Workplace and GALLUP – StrengthsFinder and Q12 she teaches and coaches sustainable organizational development programs of servant leadership. She is a certified facilitator, change management consultant and received her coaching credentials from Gallup’s Strengths Coaching Program and member of the International Coaching Federation. Sarah earned a BS from Central Michigan University and graduate studies in Leadership Development from Saint Louis University.

Sarah will be responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the entire employee experience including attracting talent, organizational development, enterprise-wide professional development, performance, compensation and succession planning.

Vast looks forward to the leadership and human resource expertise Sarah brings to grow our organizational leadership capacity, increase employee engagement and ensureVast Bank remains a first choice employer.

