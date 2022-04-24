Business People: Carla Yost, Hillcrest Medical Center

Hillcrest is proud to welcome Carla Yost, BSN, MHA, FACHE, CPHQ, chief nursing officer for Hillcrest Medical Center.

Carla is a nursing, operational and quality senior executive with more than 23 years of leadership experience in health care settings. She has a proven record of achieving key nursing and quality metrics, building staff and physician relationships, managing projects from concept to completion and coaching individuals to success.

She has a bachelor’s in nursing from Marymount College and a master’s in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8410.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.