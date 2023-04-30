Pray Walker, a full-service law firm located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently announced the additions of C. Bretton Crane Jr., Ethan Mock, and Alex Telarik as new shareholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Bretton, Ethan and Alex as shareholders of the firm,” says C. Bretton Crane, managing partner of Pray Walker. “We recognize the benefits of welcoming bright, up-and-coming attorneys that continue to elevate our practice areas and firm as a whole.”

C. Bretton Crane Jr. joined Pray Walker in 2019. His practice areas are corporate governance, business, finance and commercial transactions. Bretton graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2015, where he served as an Articles Editor for the Energy Law Journal.

Ethan Mock joined Pray Walker in 2017. His practice areas are energy law and oil and gas title examination. He graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2015, where he served as an Articles Editor for the Energy Law Journal and the President of the Native American Law Student Association in 2014-2015.

Alex Telarik graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2015, where he served as an Articles Editor on the Wake Forest Journal of Business and Intellectual Property Law. His practice areas include complex commercial litigation, oil and gas litigation, and appellate law.

About Pray Walker

Pray Walker is a prominent, long-standing, Tulsa, Oklahoma law firm providing legal services in areas of corporate and business law, civil litigation, energy, real estate, labor and employment, and administrative law.

