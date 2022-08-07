Business People: Brian Tims Love, Eide Bailly

Brian Tims, an audit partner at top 25 CPA and business advisory firm Eide Bailly, will become the new market leader for the firm’s Tulsa, Oklahoma office. In this new role, Tims will be responsible for the strategic growth of the Tulsa office, fostering the firm culture and staff development, and ensuring client service remains a top priority.

“As the market leader for Tulsa, I look forward to continue to grow Eide Bailly in this market,” said Tims. “I was born and raised in Tulsa, so I understand this area’s business landscape and how Eide Bailly can add value here. This is a time of incredible opportunity and I am excited to partner with businesses and organizations in this area and help them succeed.”

The market leader role will replace the partner-in-charge role, which was most recently held by Tom Goekeler. Goekeler will become a Regional Tax Leader for Eide Bailly.

“Brian is extremely well suited for this new role,” said Tom. “He is committed to keeping Eide Bailly the top accounting firm in the market for our clients and our people.”

