Tulsa, OK – Warburton Capital Management’s quality financial services are further advancing with Brian Grant’s promotion to Paraplanner. Brian joined Warburton Capital as a Client Service Specialist, where he worked on the front lines communicating with clients and assisting them with their financial needs. Additionally, he supported internal processes and strategies to ensure efficient firm operations.

In his new role as Paraplanner, Brian will be serving clients by developing financial plans and helping the advisory team execute them. This will allow him to continue fostering client relations as he takes a greater role in the process of advising clients.

Along with his new position, Brian is completing graduate-level financial planning coursework. Brian will use the knowledge he gains from the education process to pursue certification in the industry and help clients prepare for a secure financial future.

“Being promoted to Paraplanner is an honor,” commented Brian. “I look forward to lending my knowledge and support to the advisory team as we strive to help our clients find financial success.”

Brian received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Harding University and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Charleston. He has a diverse background of professional experience. Before joining Warburton Capital, he worked full-time as a Physician Assistant, with additional experience in higher education, event planning and retail sales.

Brian’s dedication to helping people extends beyond the office. He has volunteered with medical mission teams in Haiti, along with Habitat for Humanity and Remote Area Medical.

“Our firm is proud to have Brian Grant serving its clients,” stated Warburton Capital President Jonathan Hall. “His career and life experience, combined with his financial skill and expertise, make him an invaluable asset for our advisory team.”

About Warburton Capital Management

Founded in Tulsa in 2006,Warburton Capital Management provides a Family Office Experience to their clients. We advise on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including Portfolio Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Coverage, Charitable Intent and Trust Representative Services. The Firm is located in the Two Warren Place building at 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1010, Tulsa, OK 74136-4234.

