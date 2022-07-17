Business People: Brett Myers, Mabrey Bank

As Mabrey Bank continues to grow and expand its financial offerings to better serve residents throughout Oklahoma, the bank has hired Brett Myers as Director of Regional and Healthcare Banking. Myers, a local Tulsan and well-known expert in the industry with more than a dozen years of experience, will launch Mabrey’s Healthcare Banking division to provide resources and guidance to all levels of healthcare.

“I’m honored that the Mabrey family has entrusted me to introduce Healthcare Banking as another specialty of our business and to continue to develop our commercial lending regionally,” said Myers. “At Mabrey Bank, we are more than just transaction-focused bankers, we partner with our customers on a personal level. It should be no different in healthcare. I want to work for my clients as a consultant and advisor to grow and sustain all levels of their practice.”

A graduate of both the University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University, Myers comes to Mabrey after more than 11 years at Arvest Bank where he cultivated valuable relationships with medical professionals across Oklahoma and learned first-hand the unique financial challenges that the healthcare industry faces. Now, Myers will have the opportunity to marry his hands-on approach with Mabrey’s tradition for authentic, personal banking.

Myers and his team will provide a complete line of healthcare banking services, including assisting with the formation of a start-up practice or scaling up multi-site practices. They will offer practices and medical groups guidance with credentialing, billing and collections, electronic health records and practice management software and work with clients to provide additional resources through Mabrey’s banking partners.

With a strong portfolio of regional partners, Myers will also add his commercial lending expertise to Mabrey Bank’s proficient lending team.

About Mabrey Bank

For nearly 100 years, Mabrey Bank has been dedicated to serving the residents and businesses of Oklahoma with the integrity and reliability of a local partner while offering the technology and financial solutions that rival a large national bank. Through four generations of Mabrey family leadership, Mabrey Bank knows and cares for its community through consistent investment and involvement. Mabrey Bank serves its more than 25,000 customers with 15 locations throughout Oklahoma and maintains assets totaling more than $1.6 billion.

