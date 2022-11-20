Business People: Brandon Jaquis, Warburton Capital Management

Tulsa, OK - Warburton Capital Management is proud to announce that Portfolio Manager, Mr. Brandon Jaquis, is now a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™.

The CFP® certification is the standard of excellence for financial planners. Through extensive training and experience, CFP® professionals commit to ethical standards to produce purposeful strategies and put their clients first.

Since 2019, Brandon has successfully served Warburton Capital clients while taking extensive course work in preparation for the CFP® exam. His experience spans across the company with contributions to the operations, advisory, and administrative functions of the business. Throughout the pandemic, he helped maintain a high level of client service, and has become a leader among the firm’s growing client service team.

“I am proud of the work I’ve accomplished to hold the title of CFP® professional,” said Brandon, “Helping clients meet their needs is one of my passions and this certification gives me more tools to present them with the solutions to meet their goals.”

In his new role as Portfolio Manager, Brandon has already made substantial contributions to streamlining processes and account management. Brandon’s communication skills and keen attention to detail have enabled him to perform in depth analysis on investment strategies, improve the firm’s internal processes, and articulate purposeful messages to clients.

Warburton Capital Management President, Jonathan Hall, remarked about Brandon’s certification, “I am thrilled to have another CFP® professional among our ranks. Brandon’s skills in assisting clients and implementing solutions to improve operational efficiency make him an invaluable asset to our team. His certification gives us another highly qualified fiduciary to help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

About Warburton Capital Management

Founded in Tulsa in 2006,Warburton Capital Management provides a Family Office Experience to their clients. We advise on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including Portfolio Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Coverage, Charitable Intent and Trust Representative Services. The Firm is located in the Two Warren Place building at 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1010, Tulsa, OK 74136-4234.

