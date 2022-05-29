Business People: Ashley Ailey and Holly Hayes, LaCourse Law PLLC

LaCourse Law welcomes Ashley Ailey to its Litigation Practice Group. Ashley graduated with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in the year 2021. She has significant experience in Family Law, and will be practicing divorce, adoption, guardianship and custody litigation, among others. They are excited to have her apart of their firm!

LaCourse Law would like to welcome Holly Hayes to their firm. Holly graduated with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2021. She will be practicing civil litigation and estate planning, with LaCourse Law. She has a passion for helping others, and they are excited to have her apart of their practice.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.

