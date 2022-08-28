Business People: Arvest Bank Personnel Announcements Reflect Emphasis On Inclusion

TULSA, Okla. (Aug. 18, 2022) – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has promoted six women to vice president roles in the Tulsa area, reflecting the bank’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The promotions are:

Rebecca Lewis: executive vice president, sales manager

Victoria Velet: vice president, branch manager

Allyson Jason: assistant vice president, branch manager

Brittney Perez: assistant vice president, private banker

Sheila Stephens: assistant vice president, sales coordinator

Kate Wilson: assistant vice president, branch manager

The newly named vice presidents are involved with local organizations like the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Goodwill of Tulsa, Green County Habitat for Humanity, I Am a Promise, the North Tulsa Forward Program, The Salvation Army and Women Helping Other Women, among other civic endeavors.

“All of these associates have been invaluable assets for the bank and, more importantly, the customers and communities we serve,” said Kirk Hays, local bank president for Arvest in Tulsa. “They are true and trusted leaders inside and outside the walls of our branches.”

The promotions also demonstrate Arvest’s desire to mirror the communities it serves and support of underrepresented populations. That includes sponsorships of events such as the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Festival, Tulsa Juneteenth, the Tulsa Pride Parade, the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight and the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa’s upcoming Buddy Walk, as well as its support for organizations like A New Leaf. A New Leaf provides job training, life skills and residential services for people with developmental disabilities and autism.

