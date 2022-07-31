Business People: Annie Mitchell, Tulsa Area United Way

Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) announces Annie Mitchell as Vice President of Community Investments. Mitchell will assume the department’s day-to-day management responsibilities, community volunteer processes, and investment relationships. She previously served as the Grants Manager with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, where she has been a team member for 17 years. She earned a Masters of Social Work with a concentration in Administration and Community Practice from the University of Oklahoma.

“Annie’s long-time expertise in grant-making, program evaluation, and heart for serving others makes her a welcomed addition to United Way,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW President and CEO. “Adding Annie to our strong team will allow us to support and serve our partners with increased expertise and capacity.”

Tulsa Area United Way is a nonprofit organization in the six-county area funding 59 partner agencies whose critical services deliver the three building blocks to a better life: education, financial stability, and health/safety. Since 1924, TAUW has raised and invested $875 million to assist people in need in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties. All contributions to TAUW are invested locally, and governance is maintained by a highly dedicated Board of Directors. The 2022 Board Chair is Tim Lyons, President and CEO of TTCU Federal Credit Union. www.tauw.org

