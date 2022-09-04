Business People: Alyssa Gillette, Bailey Betz, Alexandra “Allie” Crawley & J. Kirk McGill; Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of four new attorneys.

Bailey Betz has joined the Tulsa office, while Alyssa Gillette and Alexandra (Allie) Crawley have joined the Oklahoma City office, all as associates. In addition, J. Kirk McGill has joined the Hall Estill Denver office as Special Counsel.

“We welcome the unique skillsets and dedication Bailey, Alyssa, Allie and Kirk each bring to our practice and clients,” said Stephen Ray, managing partner for Hall Estill. “They make great additions to the team, providing excellent representation to our clients across our practice areas.”

Betz focuses his practice in the corporate services and litigation arenas. Within his practice he also assists clients in the cannabis law industry. Betz earned his Juris Doctorate, with highest honors, at the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2020. He holds also a 2016 bachelor’s in economics, with a minor in finance, from Oklahoma State University.

Gillette practices in the areas of energy and environmental law, as well as litigation. She graduated first in her class, summa cum laude, in 2019 with a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

While in law school, she served on the Oklahoma City University Law Review. She earned her bachelor’s, summa cum laude, in 2014 from Texas A&M University.

Crawley focuses her practice in the areas of general civil litigation, including contract disputes, securities litigation and complex business litigation. She graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate, with distinction, in 2021, and Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s in strategic communications, cum laude, in 2017.

McGill is a full-service attorney with specialties in Federal and state appeals, litigation, constitutional law and civil rights defense, tax, estates and trusts, business law, administrative law and regulatory compliance, contracts, and commercial transactions. He earned his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2018. In addition, he earned a M.S. in Accounting from the University of Colorado-Denver (2014), as well as B.S. degrees in both Accounting (minor in English Literature) and Business Administration (emphasis in finance), summa cum laude, from Regis University (2009). He is presently completing a Doctor of Business Administration program.