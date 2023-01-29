Business People: A. Nicole Watts, Wallace Design Collective

(Tulsa, Oklahoma) – Wallace Design Collective is pleased to announce that A. Nicole Watts, PE, CFM, has been named a principal of the firm. Principals play an integral role in the continued growth of our firm, coupling technical know-how with an emphasis on client care, mentorship and business development.

Nicole joined Wallace’s Tulsa office in May 2020 and has more than 23 years of experience in the field of civil engineering. She has been the project manager and engineer for a variety of civil engineering project types including site planning, utilities, drainage, grading and parking. Nicole received her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Oklahoma and three additional states and is a Certified Floodplain Manager in Oklahoma. Nicole is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association, NAIOP and Bixby Historical Society. She is a Leadership Tulsa (Class 55) graduate, named‘40 under 40’by both Tulsa Business Journal and Oklahoma Magazine, and serves on the Advisory Council for the Resonance Center for Women.