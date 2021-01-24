Business Development: Phil Houchin, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of Philip R. Houchin as President, effective January 15, 2021. In this capacity, Mr. Houchin will be responsible for business development, overseeing strategic growth initiatives for the firm, and evaluating private investment opportunities.

Prior to joining the firm in January 2021, Mr. Houchin was Chief Financial Officer at Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) for over two years. During his time at Mid-Con, he was part of a management team that led a successful corporate restructure and recapitalization, which ultimately led to his separation with the Partnership. Before venturing into the oil and gas industry, Mr. Houchin spent 18 years in commercial banking. Mr. Houchin was Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Patriot Bank. As part of a management team and group of investors, Mr. Houchin helped with the purchase of the bank in 2009 and eventual sale in 2017. Prior to Patriot Bank, Mr. Houchin held various positions with Summit Bank and Bank of Oklahoma.

Mr. Houchin graduated in 2000 from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Southwest Graduate School of Banking at the Cox Business School at Southern Methodist University.