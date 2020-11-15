Business Development: Ben Lepak, State Chamber Research Foundation

Ben Lepak has joined the State Chamber Research Foundation as its new executive director. He will build upon the Foundation’s success of providing forward-thinking policy research and analysis.

“Ben Lepak will help us find, develop and implement solutions to benefit Oklahoma businesses and serve our citizens’ needs,” said Chad Warmington, State Chamber president & CEO. “His analysis, combined with our members’ advocacy, will promote reasonable regulation and defend business.”

Lepak previously served as a legal fellow at The 1889 Institute, a think tank focused on Oklahoma public policy issues. He is a licensed lawyer in Oklahoma and Texas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.