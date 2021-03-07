Business Consulting: Kuma Roberts, Arrowhead Consulting

KUMA ROBERTS JOINS ARROWHEAD CONSULTING’S TEAM TO HELP OKLAHOMA COMPANIES HARNESS THE POWER OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION.
Arrowhead Consulting is pleased to welcome Kuma Roberts as its Senior Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Consultant. Roberts brings extensive knowledge, passion, and experience on these critical and timely topics in business culture through consulting, training, and speaking engagements. Her expertise will strengthen and further develop Arrowhead Consulting’s organizational health assessment offerings, helping Oklahoma companies to dig deeper, harness the power of DEI, and enhance competitive advantage.
“Our world is changing. As evidenced by the CEO Action Network, made up of hundreds of CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, DEI is a business imperative. It is not just the right thing to do, it’s the most profitable and smart thing to consider for your business’ success. At Arrowhead, I look forward to having a laser focus to support more clients as they seek to leverage the business case for DEI,” said Roberts.
Kuma Roberts, IOM, has more than 10 years of organizational development experience. Her work specializes in the business case for cultural competence, implicit bias, strategies on equity-centered organization, inclusive workplace language, as well as other elements of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organizational Management (IOM) and has spoken to hundreds of businesses, non-profit organizations, and chambers of commerce on the best practices for developing strategic plans related to DEI.
“During Kuma’s ten years at the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, she built strong relationships. I feel her dance card is going to fill up quickly to help clients navigate these values for productive and effective work relationships,” said Kris Reynolds, Managing Partner at Arrowhead Consulting.
Visit www.ArrowheadConsulting.com or call 918.631.7321 for a free 30-minute consultation on how Kuma Roberts can guide your organization through diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.