Business Consulting: Kuma Roberts, Arrowhead Consulting

KUMA ROBERTS JOINS ARROWHEAD CONSULTING’S TEAM TO HELP OKLAHOMA COMPANIES HARNESS THE POWER OF DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION.

Arrowhead Consulting is pleased to welcome Kuma Roberts as its Senior Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Consultant. Roberts brings extensive knowledge, passion, and experience on these critical and timely topics in business culture through consulting, training, and speaking engagements. Her expertise will strengthen and further develop Arrowhead Consulting’s organizational health assessment offerings, helping Oklahoma companies to dig deeper, harness the power of DEI, and enhance competitive advantage.

“Our world is changing. As evidenced by the CEO Action Network, made up of hundreds of CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, DEI is a business imperative. It is not just the right thing to do, it’s the most profitable and smart thing to consider for your business’ success. At Arrowhead, I look forward to having a laser focus to support more clients as they seek to leverage the business case for DEI,” said Roberts.