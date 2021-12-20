Stanfield + O’dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire:
Brady Hughes, CPA has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Manager. He graduated from Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Hughes returns to the firm with public accounting experience specializing in management and detailed review of audit engagements along with auditing not-forprofit entities, employee benefit plans, construction contractors, and other industries.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.