Stanfield + O’dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire:

Brady Hughes, CPA has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Manager. He graduated from Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Hughes returns to the firm with public accounting experience specializing in management and detailed review of audit engagements along with auditing not-forprofit entities, employee benefit plans, construction contractors, and other industries.