Rocky Allison Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Rocky Allison has been promoted to vice president, Arvest Private Banking advisor.

In that role, Allison analyzes and develops wealth management strategies for private banking clients to help them reach their financial goals, among other duties.

Allison volunteers for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s annual Resource Campaign, among other civic endeavors. She lives in Bristow with her husband, Andrew, and their two children.

