Arvest Bank: Andrew Coffey, And, Matt Condry, Financial

Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has promoted both Andrew Coffey and Matt Condry to the position of senior vice president in Tulsa.

Both Coffey and Condry serve as commercial bankers, generating, evaluating and approving commercial loans, among other duties. They will now add the additional responsibility of leading a commercial lending team.

Coffey earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s in business administration from the Darden School of Business at the UniversityChildren’s Museum, Operation Aware and the Indian Nations Council Boy Scouts of America, among other civic endeavors. Coffey lives in Tulsa with his wife, Courtney, and their three children.

Condry earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Northeastern State University and is vice president of 918 Fully Involved, a charity that supports Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp. He lives in Broken Arrow.

