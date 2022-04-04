The team at Arrowhead Consulting gives huge kudos and a heartfelt congratulations to Kuma Roberts, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, winner of the Pinnacle Award Corporate Business Woman of the Year, presented by the YWCA in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women. The Pinnacle Award celebrates women who are role models in their professions, take risks on behalf of others, performs community service, and advocates for women’s issues.

Kuma Roberts is a leader in the Tulsa community, mobilizing companies and individuals to courageously create space for dialogue about diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

Kuma is passionate about racial and social justice with an emphasis on shifting policy and practice vs. hearts and minds and speaking to more companies and organizations on how to harness the power of DEI to enhance competitive advantage.

Since joining the Arrowhead Consulting team, Kuma has spearheaded several large-scale DEI initiatives with state and local chambers across the U.S. and has been invited to speak numerous times, both in person and virtually, on crucial DEI topics. Kuma continues to work with a growing list of companies and nonprofit organizations throughout Oklahoma and is actively working on publishing her first book.

Visit www.ArrowheadConsulting.com or call 918.631.7321 for a free 30-minute consultation on how Kuma Roberts can guide your organization through diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

