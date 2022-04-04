ArcLight technicians Earn Key cMMc certification to help Department of Defense contractors (DoD)

ArcLight Group, a Tulsa IT managed services provider for more than 14 years, is pleased to announce that Juan Nieto and Venn Johns recently completed training for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMS). They are certified registered practitioners (CMMC RPs) and provide service and support for organizations that comply with CMMC controls. ArcLight is the first CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) in the state of Oklahoma.

“We’re proud of Juan, our IT Security Architect, and Venn, our Engineer, for earning their CMMC certifications,”said Brian Largent, CEO of ArcLight Group,“and we’re also very excited to offer critical services to new and existing clients that work with Department of Defense (DoD) contractors.”

With more than 13 years of experience working with HIPAA and PCI compliance within highly regulated industries, the ArcLight team is well-positioned to assist clients with CMMC, which was created to secure the supply chain for DoD contractors. The regulations’goal is to protect data in the face of increasing risk of cyber threats.

“CMMC is relatively new,” Largent explained,“but soon every company that conducts business with the DoD will have to achieve certification before it can be awarded a government contract.”CMMC addresses protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The level of security requirements varies by the type of data involved. Recent changes to CMMC require assessment and certification by an independent third party.

The ArcLight CMMC RPs, and the entire team, look forward to assisting Oklahoma businesses that work with (or would like to work with) the DoD.

About ArcLight group: A Tulsa IT managed services provider, ArcLight Group offers services tailored specifically to the client’s needs. They provide comprehensive and reliable IT support to private practices, financial service agencies, dental and manufacturing companies in addition to an array of small businesses. ArcLight focuses on getting to the root cause of the problem so that IT can be solved once, not repeatedly.

