Architecture: Erin Conrad, Lilly Architects

Lilly Architects welcomes former local TV newscaster Erin Conrad as the firm’s Community Engagement Lead. She comes to us after working in TV news for ten years, including seven in Tulsa. Previously, she was an anchor/ reporter for the CBS affiliate, KOTV, and most recently for the NBC affiliate, KJRH.

“Erin’s accomplishments speak volumes of her commitment to do good work. We want to make this city and state a better place. Together, we look forward to scaling the positive impact of our design services.” said Chris Lilly, AIA Principal Architect.

“I’m excited to continue connecting with the community, help the firm grow, and share all of the incredible projects the firm is working on, ”said Conrad.“ “It’s a new challenge and an opportunity to partner my skillsets with a terrific team.”

Lilly Architects is located in the historic Fox Hotel, the oldest surviving building in downtown Tulsa. Founded by Oklahoma native Chris Lilly, the firm is locally owned and operated. Lilly Architects brings integrity, value and thoughtfulness to every project. For more about the firm visit lillyarch.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.