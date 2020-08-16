CJC Architects, inc., a full-service architecture firm serving Oklahoma for 63 years, is proud to announce Allyson Baldwin as the new director of business development. Baldwin will be taking on this new role to work with our executive team in developing business strategies and marketing approaches.
Holding a B.S in international business and marketing from Oklahoma State University, Baldwin has many years of business development and customer service experience within the Tulsa community. She will lead the efforts to manage client proposals, community engagement and marketing campaigns.
“CJC Architects, Inc. has been in the Tulsa design community for over 60 years. We are looking forward to continued advancement and engagement,” says President Tim Boeckman, “Our company is excited to have Allyson join our team and the AEC industry. Allyson’s experience in marketing and sales has provided her with invaluable knowledge and experience to execute the desired tasks with maximum results in this role.”
As an active volunteer with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Baldwin currently serves as the chair of the Chamber’s Hospitality Club. Prior to CJC Architects, Inc., Baldwin worked within the downtown Tulsa hospitality community developing and managing accounts for both The Mayo Hotel and Tulsa Club Hotel.
Please join us in welcoming Allyson!