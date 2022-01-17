Ameritrust Corporation - Kenny Brown, Jr.

Kenny Brown, Jr., senior vice president and chief operating officer for AmeriTrust Corporation in Tulsa, is a winner of the American Bankers Association’s 2022 Under 40 Awards in Wealth Management. He is the only recipient in the nation honored from Oklahoma. The ABA Under 40 Awards in Wealth Management recognizes wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities. The winners were selected by a diverse steering committee of wealth and fiduciary professionals. The qualities and characteristics by which the committee chose awardees included academic training (degrees and certifications earned), client relationship management, community service, dedication to the profession, inventiveness, leadership skills, people skills/ mentoring ability, personal integrity, professional service (with professional societies, organizations, and educational events), public speaking/ presentation skills, sustained career progress, technical skills and work/life balance. The recipients will be honored during ABA’s 2022 Wealth Management and Trust Conference, a virtual event that will be held Feb. 15-16, 2022. The 2022 conference agenda focuses on helping advisors enhance their ability to deliver holistic, client- centered advice, while learning to better understand a new generation of clients— across ages, ethnicities and genders— and to better monitor world developments to proactively address the needs of their clients.