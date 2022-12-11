Business viewpoint: Why giving stock could be better than cash

As we approach year end, investors are evaluating strategies to improve their tax situation for the year.

One popular strategy is year-end charitable giving.

While cash may be a quick and effortless way to donate to your favorite charity, certain non-cash assets may provide additional tax benefits for you if donated, such as appreciated assets. When donating appreciated assets with long-term capital gains, the donor receives a charitable deduction not only for their initial cost in the investment, but also receives a deduction for any long-term capital gains without incurring capital gains tax on the long-term growth. In a year when investors have sizable portfolio gains, it may be natural to consider donating appreciated stock that has grown in value throughout the year. However, with as turbulent as the markets have been for investors in 2022, does it still make sense to donate stock? Maybe.

Although equity markets are mostly down for the year, for investors who have been in the market for several years, capital gains may exist in the portfolio that make good candidates for gifting. With the pullback in markets, investors may also feel it is bad timing to let go of a specific stock holding based on relative value, even if the stock has long-term capital gains.

When markets recover, investors do not want to miss out on the opportunity for asset values to recover. In this situation it may be tempting to donate cash instead of the appreciated stock.

But why not use the opportunity to improve your basis in the stock holding? Assuming you sell the stock in the future, you may be able to make certain moves now to put yourself in a better tax situation when you do eventually sell. Consider gifting the appreciated stock now and using cash that would have otherwise been donated to repurchase the holding, but at today’s price.

You get an increase in cost basis in the holding, reducing potential capital gain tax exposure on the holdings if you sell in the future, but still get to participate in potential valuation upside.

Although many nonprofits accept donations of appreciated assets, some may not be set up to receive such assets.

It may also be a tedious process if you give smaller gifts to multiple charitable organizations. In this case, you may be able to utilize a donor-advised fund to simplify the strategy.

If you are considering year-end charitable gifts, make sure to talk with your financial and tax advisors to determine what assets in your portfolio are eligible for charitable gifting, and what strategy will provide the greatest tax benefit to you in 2022.

Featured video: