Business viewpoint: The rent is still due; check lease provisions

There is little in the business world that has not been affected by COVID-19. One particular area facing significant uncertainty caused by the pandemic is commercial real estate.
From landlords to tenants, bankers to borrowers, the coronavirus has everyone pulling out leases and mortgages to review those often-little-thought-of provisions looking for some relief or protection from the economic fallout of the shutdown and slowdown.
While the initial economic shock of the shutdown order for non-essential businesses has faded, as businesses reopen, it is apparent we are far from back to normal.
From downtown to the suburbs, it is clear that many offices have fewer workers, hotels have fewer guests, shoppers are reluctant to return, and restaurants and entertainment venues have reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.
That means less revenue coming into those businesses. What has not changed, however, is the rent and the mortgage are still due each month.
As it becomes increasingly clear that it will take much longer than we hoped for business to return to normal, landlords and tenants need to consider what help their lease may provide.
Most commercial leases have a force majeure clause that allows one or both of the parties to suspend performance during an unforeseen circumstance beyond their control.
Whether a government- enforced shutdown or a pandemic is a covered event will depend on the precise language in the lease.
Some force majeure clauses specifically include “governmental acts” or “pandemics,” but many simply cover “Acts of God.”
Whether coronavirus is covered by such a general clause will likely be decided by the courts.
Even if your force majeure clause covers coronavirus, however, it may only excuse rent during the government required shutdown and will not likely cover the economic slowdown in the aftermath.
Covenants in leases are also important. Many retail leases have provisions covering other tenants going dark or co-tenancy requirements. Such a clause may provide a tenant some temporary rent reduction or relief if other businesses in the mall or development have not reopened.
Other legal defenses such as the covenant of quiet enjoyment, frustration of purpose or temporary impracticability may provide some temporary relief.
Required safety protocols or social distancing requirements might make it difficult or impossible for a business to operate in its space without modifications.
These defenses may determine whether the tenant or landlord pays for necessary modifications or whether rent is suspended or reduced until such modifications are completed.
If adequate modifications are impossible, it may allow for termination of the lease.
Business interruption insurance is also a critical consideration.
Because most business interruption policies were written without considering the economic effects of a pandemic, it may take years to sort out coverage issues.
Nonetheless, tenants and landlords should consider pursuing claims if they have such a policy.
Landlords will also need to review mortgages or financing documents to make sure the pandemic, any tenant closures, or agreed rent reductions or modifications do not create a default under any loan requirements.
As always, the best thing landlords, tenants and their bankers can do is to communicate early and often about their circumstances and address problems head on.
Commercial real estate markets and the business climate should encourage landlords and tenants to find mutually beneficial solutions to the business disruptions caused by coronavirus.
Similarly, banks will need to work with their landlord borrowers to address these unique challenges.
Businesses need to be proactive because we cannot just wash our hands to eliminate the economic struggles brought on by coronavirus.
Gerald L. Jackson is an attorney with Crowe & Dunlevy, crowedunlevy.com, and a member of the Litigation & Trial Practice Group.
