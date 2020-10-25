Business viewpoint: The rent is still due; check lease provisions

There is little in the business world that has not been affected by COVID-19. One particular area facing significant uncertainty caused by the pandemic is commercial real estate.

From landlords to tenants, bankers to borrowers, the coronavirus has everyone pulling out leases and mortgages to review those often-little-thought-of provisions looking for some relief or protection from the economic fallout of the shutdown and slowdown.

While the initial economic shock of the shutdown order for non-essential businesses has faded, as businesses reopen, it is apparent we are far from back to normal.

From downtown to the suburbs, it is clear that many offices have fewer workers, hotels have fewer guests, shoppers are reluctant to return, and restaurants and entertainment venues have reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

That means less revenue coming into those businesses. What has not changed, however, is the rent and the mortgage are still due each month.

As it becomes increasingly clear that it will take much longer than we hoped for business to return to normal, landlords and tenants need to consider what help their lease may provide.