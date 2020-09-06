Business viewpoint: Leverage diversity to grow successful business

With protests and violence leading the news, it’s important to discuss the dire need for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
After years of building an excellent team at Avantive Solutions from different backgrounds, heritages and perspectives, inclusion is not about trying to be politically correct or making headlines, it’s about leveraging our diversity of thought to grow a successful business.
This thought process encompasses more than just the bottom line but positively influences our employees, our clients and the Tulsa community.
Diversity in our workforce encourages the ability to make better decisions. As CEO, I respect and value the perspectives coming from a diverse group of individuals. That’s what makes a great team, why we’ve worked hard to get here.
When I became CEO of Avantive Solutions, we evaluated our strengths and weaknesses to rebuild our organization. We recognized that our employees are the most valuable resource. Along with our name change, we created a purpose-driven culture to bolster a diverse and inclusive environment from the top down.
Today, 44% of our employees are Hispanic, 10% are Black, 6% are Asian, and the remaining are white.
As the son of first-generation Italian immigrants, I have personal experience and a sensitivity to diversity. In 1962, my parents immigrated to the United States. It wasn’t easy, especially with English as a second language, but their goal was to provide the best life for their children. My father, who arguably had a fifth-grade education, managed to send three children to college. Two have graduate degrees, and I run an international company.
I want our team members to believe the American Dream is possible; I am living proof. We are establishing an environment where our employees can succeed so they and their children can obtain graduate degrees and become CEOs and/or achieve their dreams. This is my hope.
As we progress in this journey, I would like to share the steps taken to foster diversity and inclusion:
1. We actively seek/hire Spanish speaking team members with limited or no English skills. In order to facilitate this process, our corporate and HR documents are bilingual. Additionally, we have many bilingual supervisors and administrators.
2. We build leaders with training and education through professionals who teach collaboration, leadership and career pathing — all while providing necessary tools to develop successful leaders.
3. We teach ESL. We work with local colleges providing our employees the skills to speak English and pursue their dreams.
4. We sponsor individuals pursuing citizenship by partnering with local organizations — paving the way for immigrants, like my parents, to procure gainful employment and flourish in America.
5. We give back to Tulsa with our charity, RealPurpose.org. Donations help struggling individuals and organizations throughout the community. We’ve made it our mission to also volunteer our time to help create a better future in our area.
The Society of Human Resources Management states one out of every two new workers entering the workforce by 2025 will be Hispanic descent and 66,000 turn 18 every month.
As Avantive Solutions grows, we will continue to diversify while nurturing our purpose-driven culture. It takes more than one principal or path to be inclusive. It takes an entire business strategy. This is how Avantive Solutions competes globally, delivers great service, and shows success.
Frank Pettinato is CEO of Avantive Solutions, a Tulsa-based company that provides business process outsourcing solutions to the world’s largest corporations in publishing, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors.
