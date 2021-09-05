Business viewpoint:Joint employer rule changes again after 18 months

The Joint Employer Rule speaks to the applicability of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) in certain employment situations in which more than one entity could potentially be deemed the employer of an employee.

Although the FLSA may seem simple on the surface, it has quite a few weeds to get lost in.

For example, it is possible for two separate companies to be considered the worker’s employer for the same work — meaning the companies are “joint employers.”

Joint employment issues commonly arise in situations involving a franchisor or a company that utilizes staffing agencies or subcontractors.

The FLSA defines “employer,” but it does not define “joint employer.” For this reason, the DOL must step in to provide guidance about how the FLSA should apply to multiparty employment arrangements, and it has historically done so by issuing administrative interpretations. The DOL did this in early 2020 by issuing the Joint Employer Rule.

The Joint Employer Rule provided a clearer standard to determine joint employment status and found support with groups such as trade associations and business advocacy organizations.